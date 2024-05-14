Chris Stapleton fans have mistaken him for classic rock band members: 'No, it's not me'

Chris Stapleton is happy to be approached by fans — even if it's not clear who they think they're approaching.

In a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Stapleton and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over getting mistaken for other celebrities, with the former "American Idol" contestant revealing she is often misidentified as Coco Jones or Megan the Stallion.

"I get Jamey Johnson a lot," Stapleton told Hudson. "He and I used to joke with each other, like, ‘Hey, does anybody think that you were me today,' anytime we see each other. It's happened to me a bunch in Nashville in particular with people who are fans of his that are also fans of mine. I've had people have full conversations."

The singer then went into detail about getting recognized as someone else when attending his first-ever Grammy Awards.

"There's a line to get in, you're walking into the building, they heard us in there, and some guy just starts losing his mind like, ‘Man I love your music so much,’" he explained. "I was in Steel Drivers at the time, the first time we ever been nominated for anything. It was a bluegrass band. Nobody knew who we were at the moment. And he just kept going on and on. I was like, ‘Man, you don’t even know who I am do you?' He's like, ‘Yeah you’re in Lynyrd Skynyrd!'"

He continued: "I'm like, ‘No. No, it’s not me, but thank you!'"

In general, the "Higher" singer explained he has always had positive experiences when interacting with fans, but said it doesn't happen too often. He told Hudson if he leaves the house without his signature cowboy hat, he is less likely to be recognized.

When Stapleton suggested people don't approach him because he looks "kind of mean," Hudson and the studio audience objected, to which Stapleton responded, "I don't look friendly, how about that?"

Stapleton is nominated for four awards at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, album of the year and songwriter of the year.

In the past, the singer has won 11 ACM Awards, 10 Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards and five Billboard Music Awards, with many other nominations for each award show.

"We have an office, and we keep them around at the office, but a lot of times I take them on the road for people to see, ‘cause I feel like they belong to the fans," he told Hudson. "We have a VIP section, that if you buy that ticket, you can see all the awards and things like that. I feel like they’re for the people. That's who they belong to."

The singer released his first solo album, "Traveller," in May 2015, which has since been certified platinum four times and reached number one on the Billboard 200. His version of "Tennessee Whiskey," which was featured on the album, went on to be certified diamond.

Stapleton has been recognized for his songwriting abilities, having been named ACM's first-ever songwriter of the decade in September 2019, and was featured as number 170 on Rolling Stone's list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.