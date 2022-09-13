Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Country band Alabama bassist Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Gentry was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

One of the founding members of the country band Alabama, Teddy Gentry, was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge Monday. 

Gentry, a bass player for the music group, was put behind bars in the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and was additionally charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, records showed. 

The 70-year-old bassist was released about a half-hour later, according to Alabama court records.

One of the founding members of the country band Alabama, Teddy Gentry, was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. (Getty Images)

Court records were not immediately available, but Sheriff Jeff Shaver told al.com the arrest was made during a traffic stop.

Teddy Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago and went on to sell more than 70 million albums.

Don Murry Grubbs, a spokesman for the band, said he was aware of the incident, and Gentry had no immediate comment.

Teddy Gentry, a bass player for the music group, was put behind bars in the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and was additionally charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, records showed.  (Getty Images)

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago and went on to sell more than 70 million albums — releasing dozens of hits including "Dixieland Delight," "My Home’s in Alabama" and "Tennessee River." The act was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending