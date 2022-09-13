John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 12th time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, has been denied parole for the 12th time.

The 67-year-old was denied Monday after being interviewed by a parole board at the end of August, according to correction officials. Chapman is currently imprisoned at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City, where he is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon, the late beloved Beatles star, outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. Hours earlier, Lennon had autographed his "Double Fantasy" album for a then 25-year-old Chapman.

PASTOR GREG LAURIE DETAILS HOW JOHN LENNON FOUND GOD — AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY

State officials have yet to make transcripts of Chapman’s latest board interview available, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse in previous parole hearings. Chapman called his actions "despicable" during his hearing in 2020, and said he would have "no complaint whatsoever" if they chose to leave him in prison for the rest of his life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I assassinated him ... because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish," Chapman said then.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He is next due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.