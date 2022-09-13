Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 12th time

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, has been denied parole for the 12th time.

The 67-year-old was denied Monday after being interviewed by a parole board at the end of August, according to correction officials. Chapman is currently imprisoned at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City, where he is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon, the late beloved Beatles star, outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. Hours earlier, Lennon had autographed his "Double Fantasy" album for a then 25-year-old Chapman.

Mark David Chapman killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980.

Mark David Chapman killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. (Associated Press)

State officials have yet to make transcripts of Chapman’s latest board interview available, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse in previous parole hearings. Chapman called his actions "despicable" during his hearing in 2020, and said he would have "no complaint whatsoever" if they chose to leave him in prison for the rest of his life.

John Lennon died in 1980.

John Lennon died in 1980. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I assassinated him ... because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish," Chapman said then.

John Lennon was married to Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1980.

John Lennon was married to Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1980. ((Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images))

He is next due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

