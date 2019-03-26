Lauren Duggar thanks fans for ‘prayers,’ encouragement after miscarriage

Lauren Duggar, the wife of Josiah Duggar, thanked social media followers on Sunday for supporting her following her October miscarriage.

The “Counting On” star posted a touching message on Instagram alongside a photo of a piano decorated by the couple’s wedding pictures.

“I just want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, support, and for all you Mama’s out there for sharing your angel baby stories,” the 19-year-old wrote.

“It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound. I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials,” she continued.

She finished the caption by quoting Psalm 147:3, writing: “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”

Lauren and Josiah got engaged in March of last year and were married in June.

The couple suffered the miscarriage in the fall but didn’t reveal the tragedy until last month on “Counting On” -- though they had some doubts as to whether they should talk about it publicly.

“It was definitely something I was questioning myself whether I should share our miscarriage,” Lauren told Fox News at the time. “But you know a lot of people go through this and a lot of people face it in silence. And I just wanted to bring hope to a lot of people that go through this — that they’re not alone.”

Josiah, 22, told Fox News he supported his spouse’s decision to come clean in front of cameras even as they were privately grieving.

“A lot of women go through this,” he explained. “A doctor was sharing with us that one out of every five pregnancies ends up in miscarriage. And so it’s a very common thing with it being the first trimester most of them. A lot of women don’t share it. And they keep it in. Our doctor really encouraged us [to speak out]. … That helps with the healing.”

