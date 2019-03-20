Cory Booker calls girlfriend Rosario Dawson a 'wonderful,' 'incredible human being'

Cory Booker couldn't contain his love for girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

The New Jersey senator, 49, stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday to chat about his 2020 presidential run and the conversation shifted to the new woman in his life and their budding relationship.

"She was visiting me in D.C., and then she left to the airport, and she got ambushed at the airport," he said of Dawson who confirmed their relationship status to TMZ when cameras caught up to her.

"She was wonderful and she’s just an incredible human being," he added of the actress.

Booker is also aware that balancing in a relationship while campaigning will be a challenging task. "As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person," he revealed. "[She] has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. That sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable."

"She really has this nurturing spirit that's made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly," he continued. "So, I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person."

DeGeneres even joked about officiating their potential White House wedding and said it would be like America's version of a royal wedding.

Dawson said of Booker last week, "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much" and she's really enjoying the time they get to spend with each other.

The couple first made headlines in January when they were reportedly spotted seeing a Broadway show together.