Amid coronavirus outbreak, rapper 50 Cent urges spring breakers to go home: ‘It’s not safe’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As much as many folks hate being cooped inside amid the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping over the world, rapper 50 Cent is issuing a stout message for those who are refusing to heed the advice of health officials by practicing social distancing.

“This is day five, right here. I feel there are no safer options out here,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told the Wall Street Journal magazine on Monday. “There’s not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”

The actor and network executive producer went on to say people should be mindful of their fitness while under self-quarantine otherwise risk packing on a few pounds.

“But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat,” Jackson, 44, said before turning his attention to social distance detractors and taking the time to admonish those on the beaches of Florida while the world is highly encouraged to stay inside and avoid large social gatherings while the outbreak passes.

“People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires,” he said. “A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that – when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now.”

‘FOR LIFE’ STAR 50 CENT ON WHY SHOW’S PRISON ROLE IS ‘PROBABLY’ THE LAST TIME HE’LL PLAY ‘THIS KIND OF GUY’

“Go home so you can have another spring break at some point!” Jackson pleaded. “Do you want this to be your last spring break?! What the f--k, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand.”

The “Power” alum especially voiced his concern for the people of his native New York City to stay indoors but noted the difficulty in adhering to such measures given the nature of the city’s makeup.

“But some people in New York City? These people will not stop. When they said [the city] doesn’t sleep, it doesn’t sleep,” he said. “Really, they’re not going to stop. They’re going to be outside. Go in the house and chill out, man!”

50 CENT, RUSSELL SIMMONS SLAM OPRAH OVER UPCOMING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT DOCUMENTARY

The South Jamaica, Queens-born artist said he’s been managing his time quite well during isolation and shared with the outlet the best piece of advice that he’s ever received that has helped him achieve success in his multi-faceted career.

“If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re s----d. The first thing you know is you don’t know everything,” he said about the advice given to him by “48 Laws of Power” author Robert Greene, whom Jackson also worked with on "The 50th Law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even when you start to feel like you have it under control, there’s always going to be new information and new things that pop out, adjustments for you to make," he added.