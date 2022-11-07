Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise became pals shortly before her death, source claims: 'They really hit it off'

Queen Elizabeth became friends with Tom Cruise shortly before her death.

The claim was made by a source who alleged that the monarch and the "Top Gun: Maverick" star "really hit it off" over the summer. The palace insider claimed that the late queen was "delighted" to forge a friendship with the American movie star.

According to The Sunday Times of London, the 60-year-old was part of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne. However, the ailing royal was suffering from mobility issues and unable to see him.

"The queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the [equine] pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," the insider alleged. "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him, and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter."

The outlet claimed that not only did the queen arrange for photographs to be taken of her with Cruise during their private meeting, but he was also permitted to take a shot at firing a ceremonial gun. The queen allegedly gave her new pal "full VIP treatment."

It is believed the pair were expected to schedule a lunch date. However, the meeting never occurred. The queen passed away on Sept. 8 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, as well as Cruise, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

During the Platinum Jubilee, Cruise spoke of his admiration for the queen to presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham.

"She’s just a woman that I greatly admire," he said at the time. "I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her."

When asked about America's reverence for the monarch, Cruise replied, "Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her."

Cruise noted that he was "very honored" to be asked to appear at the equine pageant, where he introduced a performance by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. He also described having a "lovely" meeting with the queen's husband, Prince Philip, at a Buckingham Palace charity dinner in 2017. Cruise said the pair bonded over their love of flying.

"There was a moment... we were talking about pilots, we had to talk about helicopters, and he was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during [the queen’s] coronation," said Cruise. "Fantastic story. I was this close to going, ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, someone to pick you up, I think I could put it right there.’"

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in 2021 at age 99.

Before the queen’s death, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton joined Cruise for the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in May.

William, who is said to be a big fan of the 1986 original, was reportedly treated to a private screening of the sequel at the invitation of Cruise before the event. A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales, 40, and Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

According to the outlet, Cruise has spent much of his time in the U.K. in recent months. He has been filming scenes for his upcoming film "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two." He has been spotted flying himself to various locations around the country.