Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will be hitting the red carpet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to join Tom Cruise for his U.K. premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 19 at London’s Leicester Square.

William, who is said to be a big fan of the 1986 original, was reportedly treated to a private screening of the sequel at the invitation of Cruise before the event. A spokesperson for the royal, as well as the American actor, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ATTEND MANCHESTER ARENA BOMBING MEMORIAL OPENING

William, 39, who was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot, will be introduced alongside his wife, 40, to other cast members of the film, as well as studio executives, representatives from The Film and TV Charity, as well as director Joe Kosinski.

Cruise, 59, is no stranger to the British royal family. He met William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2017 during a dinner commemorating the 75th anniversary of The Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace. He previously met William’s mother, Princess Diana, with his then-wife Nicole Kidman in 1992 during the premiere of the film "Far and Away." He later attended Diana’s funeral in 1997 with Kidman, 54.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Sunday, the Hollywood star will co-host a televised event celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign at the Royal Windsor Horse Show titled "A Gallop through History." It highlights a special appearance by the queen’s great-grandchildren.

Middleton is expected to stir headlines during the special movie night. Last September, the mother of three made jaws drop when she wore an all-gold ensemble for the James Bond premiere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Top Gun" premiere will be hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, which supports thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain’s film and television industry. The charity provided support during the coronavirus pandemic when many in the industry lost their livelihoods.