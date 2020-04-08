Comedian Vic Henley dead at 57, celebs pay tribute: ‘Warm special funny man’

Comedian Vic Henley, a legendary performer within the New York comedy circuit, has died. He was 57.

Henley’s niece revealed the devastating news on Monday that the funnyman -- who was a regular on the “Opie and Anthony” show -- died after he had a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

“Vic Henley. An amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, boyfriend, and best friend to many... he loved us all so much and we hope he knows how much we love him,” his niece shared on Facebook.

COMEDIAN BRODY STEVENS, 48, DEAD OF APPARENT SUICIDE

“This afternoon at 3:55 pm EST, Uncle Vic went to be with the Lord,” she wrote. “He suffered from a pulmonary embolism over the weekend and after many efforts to save him, the angels came and took him home. We can't thank his friends and Nicki enough for being there for us during this time. It means so much and we couldn't do this without you.

“The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all,” Henley’s niece wrote. “The amount of venues he performed in around the country and being nominated 8 times for Comedian of the Year tells you a small amount of the respect he had in his industry of work.”

She continued: “And he loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends. His friends were also a part of his and our family. Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life. He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day.”

PAUL WALKER'S DAUGHTER SHARES VIDEO OF LATE FATHER: 'NEVER THOUGHT I'D SHARE THIS'

Comedians took to social media following the news to send their condolences for their friend and peer.

Comedy great Larry the Cable Guy wrote on Twitter, “We lost a good friend today in the comedy world. The talented hilarious and one of the sweetest people in comedy Alabama’s own Vic Henley. We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late ’80s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute.”

Jim Gaffigan remembered Henley as a “warm special funny man,” adding, “I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS

Fellow New York cult comedy legend Dave Attell said, “Vic Henley was a comic and a friend and his family should know that he will be sorely missed by many in the NY comedy scene.”

Henley's niece added in a separate Facebook post that due to the coronavirus, "we will not be able to have a memorial anytime soon but we will still be having one."

"When we are allowed to all get together, we will have a memorial in Oxford and one in New York as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said Henley's deep-rooted history in New York played into the decision.

"Vic has lived in New York for decades now and has so many loved ones there," she wrote. "We will be sure to celebrate his life with you all and will update you with details closer to that time."