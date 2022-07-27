Comedian Lil Duval airlifted to hospital in Bahamas after car hits his ATV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Lil Duval was airlifted to a hospital in the Bahamas after a car hit him while he was riding an ATV.

Duval, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a graphic video of him being taken off of an ambulance onto a private plane. The footage showed Duval's right arm in a brace as well as bandages on his head, arms and chest.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery," he captioned the video.

On his post, several celebrities wished the recording artist well. "Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…" Kevin Hart wrote. "Get well right now," Jamie Foxx added.

On Wednesday, Duval shared an update on Twitter and thanked people for reaching out but said he was still in a lot of pain.

"I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f--- up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain," he wrote.

A rep for Duval also shared a statement with TMZ. "Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler," the statement read. "This accident resulted into a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery."

Before the crash, Duval shared a video on Instagram enjoying his Caribbean getaway. He was seated on a wooden swing along the beach and said "wee" throughout the video.

Duval is most famously known for his time on MTV's "Bro Code" as well as VH1’s "Hip Hop Squares." In 2018, he collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy on "Smile (Living My Best Life)," which made him go viral.

He went on to perform the hit song during the BET Awards the following year.

A rep for Lil Duval did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.