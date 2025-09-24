Comedian breaks down in tears as crowd saves man's life during stand-up show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Lynch shared a TikTok video of a man having a heart attack at his recent show in Spokane, Wash. The audience rushed to help resuscitate the attendee, which brought the comedian to tears.

In the video, Lynch was in the middle of his set when he noticed something was wrong with someone in the crowd. "Oh, hey. Everything okay?" he asked.

Another audience member quickly replied, "No."

A person then shouted, "I’m calling 911 right now."

According to Lynch's caption, the man was identified as Mr. Wende, who went into cardiac arrest during his show.

Audience members quickly jumped into action, taking turns performing chest compressions and checking his pulse. After several minutes, one person said Wende was "waking up."

Paramedics eventually arrived and took Wende away for medical treatment.

"He had no pulse for over 5 minutes when, by a miracle of God and the efforts of people in that room that night, they were able to revive him. I've never seen anything like it," Lynch wrote in the caption of his TikTok.

After the man was taken to the hospital, Lynch looked distraught in the video and took a second before he addressed the rest of the crowd. He thanked them for helping save the man, which earned applause from the audience.

"That was incredible, dude. Like, I know we’re here making jokes and doing a bunch of s--- just about the town, but you guys all really just came together in a really cool way, dude. You saved that guy’s life, man," he said.

Lynch shared a follow-up video to TikTok and further broke down the incident. He said it took him some time to grasp what was happening in the audience, but "people in the crowd had reacted almost immediately."

While the man was unresponsive, "People in the room with no identity, no ego, nothing other than just coming together to clear a path, men, women, taking turns doing compressions for CPR, monitoring vitals, calling the paramedics, working on him for over 5 minutes.

"I’m getting emotional because … I’m a comedian, but who cares? I felt as a human being that I got to experience a group of people coming together to revive someone, to give back someone their life," Lynch said.

"It’s just a crazy world, man. And it’s been a hard week for a lot of people for a lot of reasons, and the fact that I just got to witness a village, basically, of people just working together and understanding the stakes of the situation, being good-natured. I said it last night, and I’ll say it again: It was a beautiful thing to witness because it restored hope for whatever is going on in the crazy of this world."

Lynch made a trip to the hospital after his show to check on the man and "finish the show" for him. He shared photos of himself beside Wende in a hospital bed.

"Sitting and laughing with his family for hours in a hospital room was truly the reminder I needed for why comedy is so needed. In a divided world filled with hurt and uncertainty, we overlook how fragile the time is that we even get to be here. It feels like we forget we're all the same underneath… we're all human," he wrote in the TikTok caption.

