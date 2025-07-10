Expand / Collapse search
Country singer Ray Stevens suffers mild heart attack, cancels shows

Country music star's performances canceled through July as he begins recovery at home

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Ray Stevens suffered a mild heart attack and was discharged from the hospital Thursday after surgery, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Stevens, 86, underwent minimally invasive heart surgery on Monday after experiencing chest pains on July 4.

"Ray has been discharged from the hospital and is on his way home right now," a representative for the musician told Fox News Digital. "He will be recovering for a few weeks at home. There will be a few additional procedures to perform once he’s recovered but things went really well."

Ray Stevens holds a mic on stage

Country singer Ray Stevens was discharged from the hospital Thursday after suffering a mild heart attack. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Stevens complained of chest pain and was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Friday. Doctors performed a heart catheterization procedure, and it was determined he’d suffered a mild heart attack.

Due to his health issues, Stevens' performances at the CabaRay Showroom were canceled through July.

Young Ray Stevens playing the piano

Musician Ray Stevens gained fame in the 1960s. (Tony Russell/Redferns)

Ray Stevens performs at the Hall of Fame in 2022

Inductee Ray Stevens performs during the 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum Concert. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The Grammy award-winning musician was recovering as of Wednesday, according to a post shared on Instagram.

"Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery," the caption read.

"Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!"

Ray Stevens sings on stage in the 1970s

Ray Stevens has won two Grammys throughout his career. (David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.