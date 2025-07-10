Country singer Ray Stevens suffers mild heart attack, cancels shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ray Stevens suffered a mild heart attack and was discharged from the hospital Thursday after surgery, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Stevens, 86, underwent minimally invasive heart surgery on Monday after experiencing chest pains on July 4.

"Ray has been discharged from the hospital and is on his way home right now," a representative for the musician told Fox News Digital. "He will be recovering for a few weeks at home. There will be a few additional procedures to perform once he’s recovered but things went really well."

COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER RONNIE MCDOWELL RUSHED TO HOSPITAL MID-PERFORMANCE AFTER SLURRING WORDS

Stevens complained of chest pain and was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Friday. Doctors performed a heart catheterization procedure, and it was determined he’d suffered a mild heart attack.

Due to his health issues, Stevens' performances at the CabaRay Showroom were canceled through July.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grammy award-winning musician was recovering as of Wednesday, according to a post shared on Instagram.

"Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery," the caption read.

"Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.