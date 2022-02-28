Colton Underwood engaged to Jordan C. Brown: 'Starting 2022 off with my best friend'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colton Underwood is engaged. The "Bachelor" alum confirmed the news on Monday.

People magazine reported that Underwood, 30, is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood shared with the outlet "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood previously dated Cassie Randolph , the finalist from his 2019 season.

In his turbulent time with Randolph, Underwood said he went through a period in his personal life that was "dark and bad."

"I can list a bunch of different things but they'd all be excuses. I think overall the reason why now is I got to a place where I didn't think I was ever going to share this. I got to a place where I'd rather die than think I was gay," he said.

The former "Bachelor" lead recalled one moment he experienced in Los Angeles where he "didn't have intentions of waking up, and I did."

"For me, that was my wake-up call, like, 'This is your life. Take back control,'" Underwood added. "I think looking back even beyond on that, even just suicidal thoughts and driving my car close to a cliff, 'Oh, if this goes off the cliff, it's not that big of a deal,' I don't feel that anymore," he said.

During an April 2021 sit-down interview with "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts, Underwood came out as gay in a revelation that shocked the entertainment world.

"Obviously this year's been a lot for a lot of people, and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are or what they've been running from or putting off in their lives. And for me, I've run from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay," Underwood announced at the time.

The TV star said it was his down time spent during the coronavirus pandemic that helped him process his truth.

"I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I'm still nervous, but it's been a journey for sure," he said.

Roberts noted that he appeared to be happy despite his announcement being an "emotional" one.

"I'm emotional but I'm emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm like the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life and that means the world to me," Underwood shared.