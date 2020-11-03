'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood says Cassie Randolph ended her restraining order against him

“Bachelor” star Cassie Randolph dismissed her restraining order against Colton Underwood after they reached a “private agreement," according to Underwood.

The reality star, 25, filed a temporary restraining order against her 28-year-old ex last month after he allegedly exhibited some unsettling behavior that included placing a tracking device on her car.

However, Underwood told Fox News on Tuesday that the situation has been resolved amicably between them.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns," he said in a statement. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Underwood selected Randolph to hand his final rose to at the end of his season of “The Bachelor” in 2019. However, the pair never proceeded with an engagement and instead opted to continue dating following the season’s end. They reportedly split in mid-April.

In September, a judge signed off on Randolph’s request for a temporary restraining order that she extended in October. Underwood was previously ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home and her workplace.

E! News reported at the time that, since their breakup, Underwood had allegedly been following her around Los Angeles, constantly texting and calling her and even sending unsettling text messages from a dummy phone number. Randolph claims that Underwood eventually admitted to all this behavior.

The harassment allegedly began on June 27 while Randolph was visiting her family in Huntington Beach, Calif. She claims that a family member saw Underwood in the alley outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m. After Underwood was confronted, he was accused of sending harassing text messages to her, according to the family member and a friend of Randolph’s.

That was reportedly not the last time he would be seen outside her family home. He allegedly confessed to his roommate and a friend that he would take multiple walks per day to Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles. In addition to constant text messages in which he allegedly accuses her of being “selfish” and breaking his heart, Randolph started noticing that he was very aware of whom she was hanging out with and when, leading her to believe she was being watched.

Things took a turn when an anonymous number started texting Randolph and her friends. Underwood also claimed to have received texts from the anonymous number. However, after discovering a tracking device on her car, Randolph reportedly contacted the police and a private investigator before confronting her ex directly. She alleges that he admitted to being the one behind the anonymous texts as well as the tracking device.