Cody Simpson goes off on 'tyrannical' 'fear-mongering' in social media rant that's seemingly about COVID-19

Cody Simpson went on an odd, lengthy rant on social media that is seemingly about the ongoing coronavirus situation happening around the world.

The 24-year-old singer and Olympic hopeful took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to discuss the "tyrannical and fear-mongering crap" that he sees throughout the world. Although he does not mention COVID-19 specifically, his language echoes those who are critical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates designed to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"Don’t believe or buy into this tyrannical and fear-mongering crap," he wrote (via The Daily Mail). "Stand up to oppression and authoritarianism. Life is not as chaotic as the news would like you to believe. Drama sells newspapers."

Simpson went on to say that he does not consider himself a "member of this strange, backwards society." He said he’s only speaking out publicly because he’s starting to be affected by "established order, and these societal power structures."

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS SHE'S BIPOLAR IN CHAT WITH MILEY CYRUS ON INSTAGRAM LIVE: 'I'VE SEEN IT IN MY OWN FAMILY'

"I have no choice but to abide by certain ridiculous laws and rules in order to remain a ‘free’ citizen and not get locked in prison or unable to make a living or pursue my goals for not ‘playing the game’. Most of us with any heightened awareness can smell bullsh--. All we want is some truth," he added.

Simpson concluded: "As soon as things calm down, something new to be afraid of is introduced! A Fearful public is a controllable public in my eyes."

This isn’t the first time that Simpson has spoken out about coronavirus lockdowns. He discussed them more directly in a social media post last August, directly calling out Australia’s strict protocols designed to stop the spread.

ALL THE CELEBRITIES STARTING ENTERTAINMENT PROJECTS DURING CORONAVIRUS

"Making the most of Aussie lockdown," he wrote over an image of himself training at the beach. "We can’t train at our pool all week. But more importantly, most people have had to shut their businesses. It’s a curious and complex argument but I hope the world can open again soon and we can go back to normal life."

He added: "If politicians and bureaucrats had to sacrifice their salaries or take pay cuts during lockdowns I wonder how long they’d last? Food for thought."

In 2020 when Simpson was still dating Miley Cyrus, the duo sent 120 taco meals to healthcare workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Simpson revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video and several photos to document their good deed. It's not clear exactly which hospital they visited.

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post contained a photo of Cyrus, 29, and Simpson wearing masks with numerous brown bags, presumably full of food. The bags had "Thank you for your support & love. Stay strong!!!" written on them.