Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
A representative for Cody Longo confirmed his death to Fox News Digital Friday
Cody Longo, who starred in "Days of Our Lives" and "Hollywood Heights," has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 34.
"Cody was our whole world," a statement from Cody's wife Stephanie, shared by Longo's rep Alex Gittelson, said.
"The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."
Gittelson added, "Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed."
