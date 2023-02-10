Expand / Collapse search
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34

A representative for Cody Longo confirmed his death to Fox News Digital Friday

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Cody Longo, who starred in "Days of Our Lives" and "Hollywood Heights," has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 34.

"Cody was our whole world," a statement from Cody's wife Stephanie, shared by Longo's rep Alex Gittelson, said.

"The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

Gittelson added, "Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed."

Former "Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo is dead at 34.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

