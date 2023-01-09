Quinn Redeker, 'The Young and The Restless' and 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 86

Quinn K. Redeker, who starred as Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of "The Young and The Restless," died in Camarillo, California. He was 86.

Redeker's daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed his death.

Christopher Hartman, a rep for Redeker, told Fox News Digital, "He was such a lovely man, so very talented. It was great to work with him." Hartman said Redeker died of natural causes.

He was also known for his role as Alex Marshall on "Days of Our Lives," and starred in more than 800 episodes of the daytime show.

"The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles," the long-running soap opera tweeted Monday afternoon.

He was nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards in 1989 and 1990. Redeker appeared in a host of television shows, including "Fantasy Island," "CSI: Miami" and "Starsky and Hutch."

The acclaimed actor worked on "The Rockford Files," "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "Dan Raven."

Redeker also had a passion for writing, and earned an Academy Award nomination for "The Deer Hunter" screenplay in 1979.

"The soap opera supports the writing. The acting also supports my four kids and the four different colleges they're in," he told Knight Rider News Service in 1989, per We Love Soap Operas.

"The soap opera is 20 minutes of work a day, so I can spend the rest of the time writing 10 pages a day in my dressing room."

Quinn is survived by four children and two grandchildren.