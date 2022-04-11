Ralph Macchio, 60, pays tribute to 'Karate Kid' almost four decades later at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ralph Macchio paid tribute to "The Karate Kid" almost four decades later during an appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday.

Macchio, 60, wore a black shirt with Mr. Miyagi's face on it while he attended the event. He accessorized with a black blazer, black jeans and dress shoes.

Macchio and fellow "Cobra Kai" star Peyton List were photographed on the orange carpet together.

The two later presented an award on stage.

Macchio recently spoke about reprising his role with "Karate Kid" co-star William Zabka on "Cobra Kai." The two starred together on the first "Karate Kid" film, which was released in 1984. Macchio was 22 years old at the time the movie was filmed.

Now, the two star alongside each other again as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in "Cobra Kai."

"For Billy and I, the depth and level of our friendship and our history together has just gone beyond, just like this show has," Macchio told People magazine.

"You're taking the nostalgia, you're taking the source material of what ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has sort of created, and then defining it in a whole new way, never losing sight of what it really is."

Macchio admitted the two have "grown" in many ways since filming "The Karate Kid."

"As actors, as friends, as men, as fathers, and husbands, we have grown," he said. "And it's just so wonderful to think that these two bows have created this great kinship."

"And on top of that, they can't get out of their own way, the characters, and that's what keeps the ball up in the air."