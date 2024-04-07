Expand / Collapse search
CMT Music Award winner Trisha Yearwood credits family for keeping her grounded: 'It's about how you're raised'

Yearwood received inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian award at 2024 CMTs

By Tracy Wright , Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Trisha Yearwood credits family for keeping her grounded

Trisha Yearwood spoke with Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards saying it's been her family who have kept her grounded throughout her success.

Trisha Yearwood praised the people in her life who helped lift her up.

The "She's In Love With A Boy" singer was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award on Sunday at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

When asked what keeps her grounded after decades of success in the industry, Yearwood's answer was simple. 

Country star Trisha Yearwood walks CMT Music Awards in black sequin dress

Trisha Yearwood celebrated her family for keeping her grounded. (Gilbert Flores)

"I was raised by really great parents," Yearwood exclusively shared with Fox News Digital. "My mom and dad, who are both passed on, but they're still with me ... My sister's my date tonight because Garth [Brooks] couldn't be here. It's family. It's about how you're raised."

She added, "I always say, 'I don't always do the right thing, but I know what the right thing is because of how I was raised.' It's them; it's my family."

Yearwood and Brooks have been married since 2005, and she is a "bonus mom" to his three children: Taylor, August and Allie, 26, from his marriage to Sandy Mahl. 

Trisha Yearwood in a black dress with feather accents

Trisha Yearwood dazzled in a black dress with eye-catching details at the CMT Music Awards. (Getty Images)

They recently opened their Friends in Low Places Bar in Nashville, Tennessee, an idea that was years in the making.

"It's pretty cool to go from an idea to actually putting it into practice, and as a cook, you know I'm singing, but I also am providing the recipes for this honky tonk," Yearwood said. 

"When the staff makes it for 200 people, that it tastes the same as if I made it for you myself. So that's been a challenge to kind of get there with the chefs, because they're chefs – I'm a home cook, and I'm like, 'It's really simple. Meatloaf has four ingredients.' But we're getting there, and it's been a fun process."

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks smiling together

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for 19 years. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

As for her new award, Yearwood is honored for not only being the first recipient, but also for honoring June Carter Cash

"She embodied this idea of giving back, so I'm honored to be in the same sentence as her," Yearwood said.

