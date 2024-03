Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been in each other's lives since 1987, but it wasn't until the pair launched their Friends in Low Place honky-tonk in Nashville that their relationship was truly tested.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the grand opening of the bar on Broadway, Brooks said having a friendship as the foundation with his wife allowed them to work through any challenges.

"So, try to remember, 1987 we met," he said. "And for 13 years we were just best buddies, friends. We would tour together. So, we told on ourselves way too much with each other because we were friends, never thinking we would end up being together."

"So, we kinda already know all the s--- on each other. So now, when you get into these things [opening a honky-tonk], you fight like cats and dogs. And then what you find out is that one of you is going to learn a lesson."

Brooks mentioned spending the lockdown with his wife of nearly 20 years during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even in COVID, when you're stuck in the house, I'm stuck with the love of my life. I'm OK. So, getting to do this with her is just another one of those things," Brooks said.

"I don't think God could invent anything – and please God don't put me to [the] test on this – that would make me and Miss Yearwood want to be apart from each other."

Yearwood told Fox News Digital the decision to open a honky-tonk in Nashville with her husband required a conversation first.

"I think when we were kids we didn't say, ‘Our dream is to own a bar.’ We wanted to be in country music, and this was just an opportunity that came along that we really had to sit and talk about it. And I was nervous about it because I thought, ‘I don’t know how this is going to go,'" Yearwood said.

"It's been a two-year undertaking. This has been a big, big project, but I think it's 100% worth it."

The "She's In Love With The Boy" singer revealed that food is going to be served at their bar, and Brooks had heavy input on the menu.

"He's got a huge opinion," Trisha said of her husband. "I'll be like, ‘That’s good.' And he's like, ‘Nope, it’s not yours … gotta keep working.' So, he's more tough on the chefs than me because he eats my cooking all the time."

The cookbook author explained that the food selection has been important to her and Brooks because if her establishment serves food, she wants the meals "to taste like it would taste if I made it in my own home."

Food will be served at the bar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Garth also explained the biggest lesson he's learned over the last few years preparing to open his first bar.

"It's the same lesson, different place," Brooks said. "It's all about relationships. It's who you tie yourself to. If you're sailing a ship, who is on that ship? So, get with people who always know more than you do. That's always a thing. And can I tell you this as an older guy? Always get with people who are younger than you because what it does is keeps you young.

"If you get with people that know more than you, you stay informed. I've been kinda going to school with these people, and they drug me along. And they've been very sweet to me, and that's why everything is me here. But, at the same time, this is something I've never done," Brooks said.

The Friends in Low Places Bar is a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville. A docuseries, "Friends in Low Places," has also been released on Prime Video that highlights Trisha and Garth's journey of building the bar from the ground up.

The six-episode series premiered on the streaming platform March 7.