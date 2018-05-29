Garth Brooks' daughter Allie Colleen on growing up out of the spotlight despite famous dad

Despite being the daughter of one of the world's most famous musicians, Allie Colleen says she doesn't know what it's like to be raised by a "celebrity."

Colleen is the daughter of Garth Brooks and his first wife Sandy Mahl. The 21-year-old was also raised by her "bonus mom" and Brooks' wife of more than a decade, Trisha Yearwood.

But when Colleen and her sisters, Taylor and August, were growing up, all three of their parents decided to put their careers on hold to allow them to grow up out of the spotlight, she told the Children of Song podcast.

"My parents were phenomenal in the way that they shut down everything to raise us," the budding singer told the podcast. "We came home, we did our homework, we played outside, we got disciplined. We were rowdy kids."

Colleen told the podcast she did get to "dress up and go out and do something really cool" with her dad once in a while, but most of the time he was just dad.

"I don't know what it's like to have celebrity parents. My dad was there every night," she said of her childhood.

Another way Brooks ensured his kids would have a normal childhood was to make sure the girls would see both him and his ex every day despite their divorce in 2000.

"We had probably the greatest system anyone ever had," she said. "From the age of 5 or 6 until I moved out of the house, we switched every day at 6 o'clock because my parents wanted us to see both parents every day."

The final thing Brooks did for his daughter made her promise not to pursue a career in the music industry until after she got her college degree.

And now that Colleen has her diploma in hand, she's free to venture into the family business.

