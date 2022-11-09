Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards 2022: Partial winners list

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Lainey Wilson explains her gratitude for CMA Awards nominations Video

Lainey Wilson explains her gratitude for CMA Awards nominations

Lainey Wilson discusses how much being nominated for a CMA Award means to her after trying to break into the industry for 11 years.

The winners of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards have started to roll in.

Lainey Wilson has received the most nominations for the 56th annual award show, with six nominations including, album of the year, female vocalist of the year, new artist of the year and song of the year. 

As announced Wednesday morning, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year, for their collaboration on the song "Never Wanted to be That Girl," produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. 

The award for music video of the year went to Cody Johnson, for the music video for his song "Til You Can't," directed by Dustin Haney. 

CMA AWARDS: LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING TEAM UP AS HOSTS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM AND WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year and Lainey Wilson received the most nominations at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year and Lainey Wilson received the most nominations at the 2022 CMA Awards. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Here is a look at the rest of the 2022 CMA Award winners: 

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Song of the Year: "Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins

Musical Event of the Year: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year: "'Till You Can't," Cody Johnson

Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor

