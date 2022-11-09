CMA Awards 2022: Partial winners list

The winners of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards have started to roll in.

Lainey Wilson has received the most nominations for the 56th annual award show, with six nominations including, album of the year, female vocalist of the year, new artist of the year and song of the year.

As announced Wednesday morning, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year, for their collaboration on the song "Never Wanted to be That Girl," produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

The award for music video of the year went to Cody Johnson, for the music video for his song "Til You Can't," directed by Dustin Haney.

Here is a look at the rest of the 2022 CMA Award winners:

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Song of the Year: "Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins

Musical Event of the Year: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year: "'Till You Can't," Cody Johnson

Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor