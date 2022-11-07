Ashley McBryde on CMAs, how she hasn’t spoken to Dolly Parton in years after 'embarrassing' microwave accident

Ashley McBryde is detailing why she hasn't spoken to Dolly Parton in 10 years.

McBryde opened up to Fox News Digital about an incident at Parton's lake house, which was undergoing renovations at the time. According to McBryde, she was babysitting for Parton when the bagel bites in the microwave caught fire and started a small blaze.

McBryde was able to put out the flames, but not before they caused damage to the walls of one of Parton's rooms, something she is still embarrassed about.

"It had to do with some bagel bites and a microwave that became a fire and I unplugged the microwave and I ran it outside so that everything was okay, except for the freshly-wallpapered room, which I was there to babysit which is the whole reason I was there. It's embarrassing," McBryde explained. "I have not spoken to her since then. She gave me the microwave, and that's the last conversation I had."

ASHLEY MCBRYDE ACCEPTS GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER INVITATION FROM GARTH BROOKS

McBryde previously shared on the Rob + Holly podcast (via Parade) that someone she was babysitting for accidentally put the whole box of bagel bites in the microwave, though she did not name who.

McBryde is nominated for five CMA Awards including, single of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year. She says she is nervous and feels butterflies in her stomach about all the nominations.

"I think butterflies is a gigantic understatement," McBryde told Fox News Digital. "I think nervous is a gigantic understatement. It's the performance that you really have to nail, that's what's really important because you're performing in front of your peers, and they know when you mess up, so I try to focus on that, so I'm not quite as [nervous]. It's always wonderful to be in attendance, it's always wonderful to be nominated, but performing on the CMA stage, wooh."

Last month, McBryde was surprised by her good friend Garth Brooks during a CBS Mornings interview.

McBryde thought she was invited on the show to talk about her latest album "Lindeville," when Brooks suddenly appeared on the monitors to officially invite her to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

McBryde was happy to have Brooks be the one to deliver the news, saying "Garth has always been really nice to me. He never had to be, and I never asked him to be, he just naturally is a great guy," recalling being really confused that morning on the talk show, saying she "was really prepared to talk about the new record" when she "saw Brooks pop up on the screen."

"To be invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry is the best thing that can ever happen to anyone in country music, and I'm really happy and tickled that Garth raised his hand and said, 'I'd like to be the guy that lets her know that she is part of this family,'" McBryde said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Being asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry is considered to be one of the highest achievements a country music artist can accomplish. Becoming a member means having the opportunity to participate in any Opry show they want as either guests in one segment or the host of the night.

As a relatively new artist, McBryde finds a great sense of encouragement and support among the veteran stars in the country music industry, something she finds motivating and validating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One night Wynonna [Judd] said when I left the stage, ’That's a diva in the making,' and she meant it in a good way, things like that are just so solidifying that I'm in the right place, and I'm doing the right things, and I'm making music that I love and things are lining up."

The 2022 CMA Awards air live on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.