Chynna Phillips joined 12-step program after self reflection: 'I am one sick puppy'

Chynna Phillips is embracing change one step at a time.

Phillips, 56, admitted after some deep reflection that it was time for her to join a 12-step program, and she chose Al-Anon.

"So the rumors are true, I have definitely joined a 12-step program," Phillips said while chatting with fans on her "California Preachin'" YouTube series. "I used to be in a 12-step program many, many years ago – decades – but, I have joined a new 12-step program, and it is called Al-Anon."

While Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is geared more toward the individual struggling with alcoholism, Al-Anon is focused on loved ones affected by a person with alcoholism. Both groups follow AA practices, including the 12-step program to overcome addiction.

"I never really understood what Al-Anon was, but now I have been enlightened," Phillips said. "I've been going to meetings, and taking the cotton out of my ears and put it into my mouth so that I can truly listen to what's going on there, and yeah, I've had some revelations. Like, I am one sick puppy."

She added, "You know, they say that sometimes the Al-Anon can be even sicker than the alcoholic. Sure enough, I have found that to be true."

"I am getting the help I need, and it has been miraculous, even in just these first couple of weeks."

In addition to her work on the program, she is applying "terror management theory" to her everyday life after enduring a string of "really graphic, horrible dreams."

"Truthfully, death is on the fringes of my awareness pretty much 24/7," Phillips said while walking through the Santa Ynez countryside. "Billy will tell you I talk about it, I mean often times, several times a week, I will say, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I'm going to be dead. I can't believe I'm going to die.'"

Chynna, the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas singers John and Michelle Phillips, noted that while she still believes there is life after death as a Christian, she still questions what happens when she dies, which gives her anxiety about having to "live her best life right now."

Phillips said that terror management theory helps people who "struggle with embracing their own mortality to be able to adopt new ways of living their lives that brings them more tranquility and more peace and more serenity."

"That, for me, is perfect because it is encouraging me to embrace my faith."

Phillips and husband Billy Baldwin recently put their Santa Barbara canyon home on the market for nearly $4 million.

The longtime couple listed their Mission Canyon home for $3.8 million three years after purchasing the estate for $2.9 million.

"Although we are saddened to leave the absolute paradise of Santa Barbara, we are excited to be closer to our children in Los Angeles," Phillips told Fox Business. "We know that whomever ends up purchasing our whimsical home will be blessed beyond measure."