Chynna Phillips is working through the trauma of her childhood one day at a time.

The Wilson Phillips singer admitted she's struggling in a relationship with an unnamed family member, which brought up memories from the past as she shared a few anecdotes with fans in a YouTube clip uploaded to her video diary series, "California Preachin'."

"Just like any family, my family has its complex trauma," she said. "We’ve all come out of it in different ways. We all had different experiences with it, and we all did our best with what we were given, and what we were given in many instances was painful and traumatic.

"We had the tools that we had, and we did the best with what we were given. And there were many blessings in our situation, but there were also many curses and many things that I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy."

Chynna, the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas singers John and Michelle Phillips, had previously discussed her difficult childhood in a video with her sister Mackenzie, who claimed she had a consensual sexual relationship with their father.

Mackenzie claimed John raped her when she was 19, and then they began a consensual relationship that lasted 10 years before she became pregnant, according to her 2009 memoir, "High on Arrival." The incest only stopped once she had an abortion.

"It's hard to really quantify how important family is, and how it molds us and how it just shapes us into the people that we are," Chynna said in her video diary. "Families are a beautiful mosaic, and they are a tapestry, and each little patch is important. And I wouldn't throw any one little patch away.

"I feel like my family is so strong and that we’ve persevered in so many ways. We are scarred, and I know for sure that I am scarred. And I have had to lick many wounds, but, you know, I don't think I would change it for anything.

"It’s liberating to be able to say, ‘Chy, it’s all right if you need to take a break right now. The whole world’s not going to collapse.’"

Taking a page from her own book, Phillips is also postponing surgery she had scheduled to remove a 14-inch tumor from her leg.

Weeks ago, Chynna, who has been married to actor Billy Baldwin since 1995, admitted she was terrified of going under the knife but knew it was time to remove the mass in her left leg she's had since she was a little girl.

"I was scheduled to have surgery in just a few weeks, but because of our move and because I booked three Wilson Phillips shows, I just feel like I have too much going on," she shared.

"I’m too overwhelmed, and I don’t want to add a surgery on top of everything that I have going on right now. I think that would just be insanity and not taking care of myself."