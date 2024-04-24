Chynna Phillips prepares for surgery to remove 14-inch tumor from her leg: 'Jesus can help me'

Chyna Phillips revealed she's weeks away from surgery to remove a 14-inch tumor from her leg.

In a video titled "My Worst Fear Came True," Phillips admitted there's "so many different things that she's crying about" lately, but shared her fears about going under the knife to remove the mass in her left leg.

The Wilson Phillips singer said she has surgery "around the corner" in the YouTube clip.

"I've had it since I was a little girl. They don't know if I was born with it or not," she said. "It's totally benign, but it is large, and I'm talking very, very large. It's like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide."

Phillips continued, "I'm absolutely petrified of anesthesia, and I don't know, I just feel like it's the closest thing to death going under; I mean, it actually is. It's the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia, but I can't help it. I've had it so many times."

She shared a few of her surgery tales, including a breast implant removal procedure and multiple surgeries on her leg.

"Look, I'm not complaining, I'm just saying I've had lots of surgeries. I'm sick of it. I don't like anesthesia, and I'm just kinda going in kicking and screaming. I've got to start praying about this and turning my worries into prayers."

She added, "I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left leg, and now I'm going to have one on the interior of my left leg.

"It's just frustrating, but it's all going to work out just fine. In Jesus' name, amen."

Representatives for Phillips did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Another looming issue on Phillips' mind was her recent move back to the West Coast with husband Billy Baldwin. She admitted that they've been "bickering" a lot more lately.

"We have just been getting on each other's last nerve, which is, you know, frustrating because just when I feel like we're on a roll and things are starting to get better, we start the bickering again," she said.

Phillips married Baldwin in 1995, and the couple share three children: Jameson, Brooke and Vance.

"I want us to have effective communication," she remembered telling Billy during one misunderstanding. "Then we were able to have a normal conversation about what we were both upset about, and it was definitely a victory for us because we have a tendency to just sort of spiral and the communication breakdown gets worse and worse, then we're off to the races.

"And Billy's my life partner. He's the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with."