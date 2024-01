Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Yes, it's true. I live for you."

Chynna Phillips' 1996 song "I Live for You" could describe her relationship with Billy Baldwin – as well as several other celebrity couples who, despite their struggles, continue to fight for their marriages.

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin

Phillips detailed recently how she and Billy Baldwin almost ended their nearly 30-year marriage.

"We definitely had the hardest couple years of our lives.… These past couple of years have been a real struggle," Phillips said in a YouTube video. "And I think it’s because, you know, I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think that he didn’t quite know what to do with that, because it was kind of all Jesus, all the time."

She admitted that the couple separated for six months at one point but are now together again. Phillips filed for divorce from Baldwin in 2010 but withdrew the papers shortly after.

"I know that the Bible says that we're supposed to submit and they're the head, and that's all true," she said in her Tuesday video. "But it also says that the man is supposed to treat the wife like the church, and all of that. So I think that I was just struggling with like, ‘Dude, I am not 23 years old anymore.… I'm growing, I'm changing, I'm not the same person I was 30 years ago. And I refuse to have the same marriage we had 30 years ago. It's time for us to mature and grow.'"

PINK AND CAREY HART ‘ALMOST DIDN’T MAKE IT,' SINGER REVEALS IN RAW POST

Pink and Carey Hart

Pink revealed in an Instagram post celebrating her 18th anniversary with husband Carey Hart that their relationship also hit some roadblocks in the last year.

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer wrote in a post.

"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO READ POST

She said while she realized a committed relationship is "f------ hard," she has also been "humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock."

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Last year, Sylvester Stallone opened up about his "reawakening" after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022. The couple reconciled a month later.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family," the "Rambo" star told The Sunday Times in October 2022, according to People magazine. "It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn." They share three grown daughters.

The couple of 26 years has been seen enjoying each other’s company since then, including a romantic trip to Italy last summer.

SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN RECONCILE AFTER DIVORCE FILING: EXPERTS DISCUSS STARS' CHANGE OF HEARTS

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

In 2015, Patrick Dempsey’s wife Jillian Fink filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. A few months later, the actor left his job on "Grey’s Anatomy."

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," Dempsey told People magazine in September 2016. "I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started."

The couple married in 1999, and they have three daughters together.

PATRICK DEMPSEY, CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST WIFE SURVIVED NEAR-DIVORCE: ‘WE BOTH WANTED TO DO THAT WORK’

Last July, Dempsey celebrated their anniversary, writing on Instagram, "24 years !! What an amazing path we have been on ! love you ! Happy anniversary."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor married in 2000 and had split by 2017. But during the pandemic, the couple came back together.

"We got to know who we are," the "Zoolander" actress told Drew Barrymore last year of their time apart. "I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We always stayed a family unit," Taylor told Barrymore. "So, when the pandemic hit, and we all had to figure out where to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together with two teenagers, and we found this way back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions… it just happened organically," she added.