Christopher Meloni flashes abs and 'quarantine kilt'

Christopher Meloni is serious about his self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic — all the way down to his wardrobe.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, entertained his Twitter followers on Monday with a peek at just what he's decided to wear – or not wear – while bunkering down inside as the pandemic continues to spread.

His outfit of choice? A kilt.

"Quarantine Kilt. With glasses or without?" the actor questioned his fans with side-by-side photos of him donning a red and green plaid kilt.

In one photo, the actor is wearing nothing but a kilt and socks, showing off his six-pack abs. The other photo shows the actor in the same kilt, with a white button-down shirt and glasses with red lenses.

The look sent Meloni's followers into a frenzy, with several focused on his core.

"Without the kilt," one frisky follower wrote, adding in a second tweet, "Oohh, you asked about the glasses, my bad."

Another fan replied, "king u really brightened my day."

"No one is focusing on the glasses, dude," another fan wrote with laughing face emojis.

Meanwhile, some fans were eager to know just how the actor stays in such great shape.

"I could go either way but more importantly what's your work out regimen?" one asked.

"Thank you for posting this in these dark times," one of his followers added.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and may appear within two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

As of Tuesday morning, the global number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 380,000.