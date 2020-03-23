'Quarantine dance off' challenge has social media users recording dance routines during self-isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

People around the globe are shaking off the pandemic blues by dancing their way through quarantine and social distancing.

Jessica Boyd, a 40-year-old yoga instructor from Portland, Oregon created the hashtag #quarantinedanceoff and posted a lively video of herself making shapes with her friend and her son.

“I love to dance so I thought this would be a great way for people to interact, even though we can’t be in the same room," she said.

“It’s been a lot of fun."

Tiffany Bierly and Ana Puzycki, of the Seattle-based art making duo Tiffana, choreographed a wobbly, slow-mo routine to “Beer, Beer, Beer” by The Clancy Brothers.

Ana, 24, said, “We work together and we live together, now we’re quarantined together…we’re always together anyway. Luckily we like each other.

Tiffany, 28, added, “Ana and I both studied dance abroad in Ireland.

“We were at home reminiscing about our time in Ireland and since it was St. Patrick’s day we thought we’d make a little dance ditty to celebrate that.

“So we pulled out the Guinness and a Shepherd’s pie we had cooked earlier.

“Dance has been keeping us sane and grounded through the social distancing.

“The arts are so important, especially during times like this.”

The friends are planning to make a lot more dance routines while they are isolated at home.

“It’s the perfect time to get creative,” said Ana.

Julie Vu, a 27-year-old social media influencer, was going stir crazy in her home in Vancouver, Canada when her best friend suggested they dance themselves happy - in hazmat suits.

“We’re all locked up in our homes going a bit mad, so my friend said, ‘let’s go to a remote area of the park and dance it out.’

“It was a beautiful day so we went to a quiet corner of Stanley Park.

“We got the suits from Home Hardware, they’re actually for painting, they’re not the real hazmat suits, but they did the job.

“Dancing is a passion of mine, usually I take classes three or four times a week, but now I’m taking live online dance tutorials instead.

“It’s a great way to stay positive in these crazy times.”