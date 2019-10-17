Christina Hendricks, Geoffrey Arend call it quits after 10 years of marriage

After just days over a decade of marriage, actors Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend have announced they are splitting up.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple said simply, "Today we take our next step together but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

The thespian pair married on Oct. 11, 2009.

Back in 2014, Hendricks told Health magazine that she and Arend did not want any children.

"We got a puppy, that's my idea of starting a family," she said.

"It seems like it's expected that you'd want to have kids," Hendricks, 44, added. "It's just very normal for people to say, 'Well, when you guys have kids...' And then when I say, 'Actually I don't think we're going to do that,' people will say, 'Oh, you say that now...' It doesn't bother me, though. And, you know, there's a small chance I could change my mind."

Hendricks was nominated for six Emmys for the role of Joan Harris on AMC's celebrated '60s drama, "Mad Men." Arend, 41, plays a supporting role in "Madam Secretary" on CBS.

Hendricks also stars in NBC's "Good Girls" and provided the voice of Gabby Gabby the doll in "Toy Story 4."