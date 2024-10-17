Christina Hall slams 'outrageous' $65K spousal support claim from estranged husband: lawyer

Christina Hall's estranged husband, Josh Hall, allegedly requested $65,000 of monthly spousal support as the two hammer out their divorce.

The HGTV star's lawyer claimed in an Oct. 10 legal filing obtained by Fox News Digital that the request was "outrageous" because Josh is "self-supporting." The court documents were filed in response to Josh's attempt to block the sale of Christina's Tennessee home amid the former couple's ongoing divorce.

"The claim by [Josh] that he sent a good faith settlement offer is not an accurate characterization of the communication. The Petitioner Josh Hall requesting $65,000 per month in Spousal Support from [Christina] on a 2-year, 9-month marriage when he is self-supporting is hardly good faith," the documents read. "[Josh] just paid $70,000 to pay off the lease on [his] separate property Bentley and so he has no need for spousal support from [Christina]."

Josh slammed the legal filing in a statement shared on social media Wednesday night.

"So now @dearmeylaw files legal declarations with lies and assumptions… interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity," Josh wrote on his Instagram story. "Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."

Christina previously accused Josh of transferring $35,000 from her bank account into his personal account just one day after the divorce filing.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income, and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me."

Christina and Josh filed their own divorce petitions in July, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Josh requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate Christina's ability to receive spousal support from him. Meanwhile, Christina requested the court terminate both of their ability to be awarded spousal support.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh wrote on Instagram after the divorce news broke. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Christina and Josh secretly married in 2021 and later had a formal ceremony in Hawaii. The couple had been planning to star alongside each other in the upcoming show, "The Flip Off," which will feature Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 until 2018. The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Before marrying Josh in 2021, Christina finalized her divorce with her second husband, Ant Anstead. Christina and Anstead married in 2018 and share a son together.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.