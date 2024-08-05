HGTV's Christina Hall issues subtle jab at ex as he moves out of their OC home: 'Pure peace'

Christina Hall is reclaiming her sense of self amid a contentious divorce.

The HGTV star embarked on a girls' trip over the weekend where she let loose with a few friends and found a small sliver of peace, if only for a moment.

Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Christina's estranged husband, Josh Hall, moved out of the Orange County home they shared over the weekend.

Last month, Christina and Josh filed back-to-back divorce petitions against each other citing irreconcilable differences in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. She's since accused her ex of transferring $35,000 of her money into his own bank account one day after filing for divorce.

The "Flip or Flop" star shared a few photos on her Instagram stories after returning home to Southern California following a fun-filled weekend with her friends.

"South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time," she wrote over a selfie.

"It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know [sic] one is fing[sic] with me and my life."

Hall was consumed with happiness as she fell to the floor in another shot shared online.

She threw her hand over her head and crossed her legs while wearing a pink mini skirt paired with a black blouse and matching heels.

"When it's been a really good last night," she captioned the photo with her friends standing nearby.

Christina and Josh each filed for divorce on July 16 in an Orange County court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Joshua requested spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award support to Christina, while her petition requested the court to terminate support for both parties.

Delegating separate properties and assets will be "proven at the time of trial or settlement," per Christina's petition. She also petitioned for her name to be restored to Christina Meursinge Haack.

Christina's third husband broke his silence on the divorce in an Instagram post shared Friday.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh wrote. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me."

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

She finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson.

Anstead, 42, and Christina began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Anstead has since moved on with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

Christina split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Meanwhile, El Moussa, tied the knot with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son named Tristan in January 2023.

It's unclear how the split will affect their new reality show, "The Flip Off." Josh was set to star alongside Christina as the pair compete against Tarek and Heather in a real estate showdown.