HGTV star Christina Hall's tense fight with estranged husband Josh caught on camera

Josh and Christina Hall's volatile marriage was seen first-hand during a sneak peek of the upcoming series premiere of "The Flip Off."

Hall and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, are competing in a real estate-flipping contest. Tarek's new wife, former "Selling Sunset" star Heather El Moussa, is also on the show.

Christina and her then-husband, Josh, were filming together when cameras caught a heated conversation in the car, days before the couple decided to end their marriage, with Josh citing "irreconcilable differences."

The show was announced in May and began production shortly afterwards. Josh and Christina both filed for divorce in July.

"This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!" Josh told Christina while driving. "You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me."

He continued, "Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is. You’re rude."

"I don’t over talk," Christina finally replied to her then-husband in a low tone.

The conversation took a turn.

"Yeah, the s--- you say, and I’m just like, 'I wish you’d shut up already,'" Josh said.

Christina sighed, to which Josh replied, "My wife’s pissing me off already."

The HGTV star ended the hostile conversation with her then-husband by asking, "Are we there yet?"

The footage is included in the two-hour series premiere that will air on Jan. 29. The incidents seen on-camera were filmed prior to Josh filing for divorce from Christina in July 2024.

In the comment section of the video that was shared on Christina and HGTV's official Instagram accounts, Heather chimed in on Josh's exit from the series.

"Not everyone makes the cut—and that’s the real reality," she commented.

In November, Christina told Entertainment Tonight that Josh had an issue with her relationship with her first husband.

"[Josh] doesn’t like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it ‘flirty,’" she said. "For me, it’s like a sibling type of thing."

Christina and Tarek remained cordial following their explosive 2016 divorce and continued to film "Flip Or Flop" together until the series ended in 2022. The former couple share kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9.

Christina told the outlet that it was "not fun" to film with Josh.

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything, I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

Although the explosive argument between Christina and Josh seemingly concluded in the preview clip for "The Flip Off," there was another emotional moment captured in the teaser clip.

In the scene, Christina tells Tarek that her relationship with Josh was over.

"We had a blow-up ... middle fingers in my face," Christina said, adding, "Things with Josh have been bad for a long time."

Christina told her ex-husband that their children played a role in her reason to end her marriage with Josh.

"The kids literally asked me to leave," she said. "They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"

Christina's second husband, Ant Anstead, joined "The Flip Off" following Josh's exit. A source confirmed to Fox News Digital in November that Anstead is "filming a portion of the show" with Christina.

In August, Christina weighed in on the idea of replacing Josh with Anstead as her co-star in "The Flip Off."

In the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Christina, a fan suggested that her second ex-husband Anstead step in for Josh on the show.

"How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol," the social media user wrote, according to People.

"LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just saying," Christina replied.

In December 2018, Christina married Anstead at their home in Newport Beach, California, and they welcomed son Hudson in 2019. However, the two announced that they were separating in September 2020, and Christina filed for divorce two months later.