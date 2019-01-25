Christina El Moussa shares photos of the dress from her wedding to Ant Anstead

HGTV star Christina El Moussa is sharing some photos from her wedding after tying the knot with Ant Anstead last month.

El Moussa took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared a collection of snaps from the ceremony. The first shows her new husband kissing in front of a car with “Just Married” painted on the windshield. After a few images of the family all dressed to the nines for the big event, the couple posed again by a pool with their backs to the camera, showcasing her elegant white gown. The post concludes with what appears to be their first kiss as husband and wife.

“12.22.18 such an amazing, emotional, incredible day for us and our 4 kids. Getting married at our home under the full moon couldn’t have been more magical,” she wrote in the caption. “Love you @ant_anstead and our blended family... love doing this life with you.”

As previously reported, the duo married in a super-secret ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. In front of 70 of their closest family and friends. The guests arrived thinking they were there for a party when they were ushered onto charter buses to the ceremony.

The marriage is El Moussa's second, following her bitter split from "Flip or Flop" co-host and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Tarek and Christina announced their separation in December 2016, six months after a heated fight led to police being called to their Orange County, Calif., home.

Christina filed for divorce from Tarek in September 2017; their divorce was finalized in January 2018.

