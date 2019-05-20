Christie Brinkley, 65, flaunts incredible bikini bod

Christie Brinkley is living her best life.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner took to Instagram on Monday to share several photos of herself enjoying a tropical vacation.

In the series of snaps, a smiling Brinkley is seen rocking a black string bikini — which shows off her incredible beach bod — while she lies in the sand and soaks up the sun.

"Early Morning Swim ..Fish we’re jumping Pelicans swooping by and warm Rays of Sunshine ...just soaking it all in ! #luckyhousepc," the 65-year-old captioned the set of photos.

Last month, the supermodel — who rose to fame in the ‘70s as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pinup and has gone on to grace more than 500 magazine covers — revealed her personal secrets for aging gracefully.

“I hear actresses constantly talking about how you hit a certain age and offers don’t come in anymore,” Brinkley told UK’s Mirror at the time. “We’re changing that a lot, and that is because, frankly, we’re healthier today."

For Brinkley, she credits clean living.

"We’re a generation that has been exercising, has been eating right, and so we feel good," she explained. "But so many women despite that still get influenced. There are so many things that influence us to feel we should be thinking about slipping away and winding things down. [Keeping young] is to be able to be out there active, doing things, learning new things.

"Being curious about the world, taking on challenges, and constantly growing and learning, that’s the fountain of youth… Those things are the things that keep invigorated.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.