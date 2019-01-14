Christian Bale says 'Vice' is a 'love story to America' in rambling Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech

Christian Bale sang a very different tune while accepting best actor in a comedy at Sunday night's Critic Choice Awards for his role in "Vice" after saying Satan was his inspiration to play former Vice President Dick Cheney earlier this month.

Bale, 44, who previously thanked Satan for providing him with inspiration to play Cheney in the critically acclaimed biopic, appeared to have a change of heart on Sunday night.

"I'm actually so proud, as somebody who came to America when I was 17, I am so proud to be part of a film that is a love story, in my mind, to America," Bale, who is British, said as he accepted his best actor win.

"It's been so generous, America," the actor added. "Introduced me to my gorgeous wife, raising my beautiful family, cannot thank America enough."

He did, however, add a little snark to his speech when he questioned why "Vice" was categorized under Comedy.

"We've been put in a comedy, I guess time sort of allows it to be a comedy but it's really a tragedy, isn't it," he shared.

Despite the small slight at the film, Bale's words were a far cry from the remarks he made at the Golden Globes.

The critically acclaimed British actor said at the Jan. 6 awards show that he was "cornering the market on charisma-free a—holes ... What do we think, Mitch McConnell next?"

He added, "Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration to play this role."

Bale previously spoke to Fox News about playing Cheney, expressing his admiration for the former George W. Bush administration member, but he had never spoken about the Republican Majority Leader.

“He was a wonderful family man — he’s a great dad, he’s an avid reader, he has a brain like a vice and he constantly reads history,” Bale told Fox News of Cheney at the premiere of “Vice" on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif. ”He was very laid-back. He would have been very happy to be a lineman in Wyoming if he hadn’t met Lynne, who said to him, ‘No, that doesn’t cut it. You need some ambition.’ What would have been if they hadn’t met?”

However, when asked if he believes the real-life Cheney will find the movie enjoyable or irksome, Bale could only speculate.

“I think he’ll certainly find it entertaining, at the very least. I think he’s very thick-skinned — you know. He has no remorse or regrets about what he’s done — he always says, ‘I would do it again in a minute.’ He doesn’t back down — he doesn’t apologize about anything,” Bale said. “So, I think he’s a thick-skinned guy and I’d love to hear his thoughts. He’s a very intelligent individual, no matter what your thoughts are about him — he’s a smart cookie. So, I do hope so.”

"Vice" also stars Amy Adams playing Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Sam Rockwell as President Bush and many others.