Chrissy Teigen talks reacting to social media trolls, fighting with husband John Legend: ‘I get very loud’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about what irks her on social media, and how she and husband John Legend get through their disagreements.

The supermodel and author of "Cravings: Hungry for More" spoke to Good Housekeeping in an interview published on Tuesday, and spilled the beans on what it takes for her to slam social media commenters who criticize her every day.

“I have moods like anybody else. Some days, I’ll wake up and I’ll read something and it’ll totally not affect me,” she told the magazine.

"But if I read that same thing the next day—after a night of no sleep and a really rough day with Luna—it naturally gets to you because you’re in a sh--tier mood. If I wake up, and I’m like, “Ugh, I feel bloated, I haven’t worked out for a few days” and I read something about my body? That’s the day that I’m gonna speak up. It’s just crazy how judgmental people can be.”

The 33-year-old co-host of “Lip Sync Battle” and mother of two wed her multi-faceted husband in 2013 and explained that their marriage isn’t without its share of bumps in the road.

“A big thing that helps us is the two different ways that we fight. I get very passionate, I get very loud, and he’s very much a diffuser. But in the end, we’re both apologizers; we don’t like to dwell on the same thing,” Teigen said.

The self-deprecating social media maven went on to explain how motherhood has allowed her to focus more on accepting herself as she is in spite of what many may say about her on the Internet.

“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, “Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, sixty pounds, and that seems off!,” she said.

“But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different. That’s why, my posts of real mom s---, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”

She continued: “I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling and I’m struggling, and it’s okay to come to terms with that being okay, to realize that it’s gonna be a bit of a journey.”

With her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue days behind her, Teigen said she enjoys motherhood for what it is — an opportunity to share memories with her children, 2-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, 8 months, every day.

“It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight,” she explained. “But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy.”

“This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.”