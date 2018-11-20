Chrissy Teigen reveals Sports Illustrated contract once included unusual rule about her feet

Chrissy Teigen has always been an advocate for body positivity, but the model admits even she — like anybody — has some insecurities.

The 32-year-old revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" this week that she has a problem with bare feet, particularly her own. Teigen pointed out her "horrible feet" on the show, laughing as the camera zoomed in.

"I have Asian jungle feet, like were meant to climb trees," Teigen said, twisting her body away from the camera.

Teigen even said her feet were once a part of her Sports Illustrated contract.

"[The contract stated]: No feet — like, I would bury them in the sand," Teigen explained, noting that she often tries to avoid having them featured.

Teigen said her husband, John Legend, often jokes about her feet.

"John always says if I die ... all he has to do in the morgue — instead of lifting up the sheet on the face — he'll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet," she said.

Smiling, DeGeneres replied, "Aw, y'all are adorable."

Teigen then transitioned to discuss her upcoming NBC holiday special with Legend called "A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy," scheduled to air on Nov. 28. The crowd awwed as a photo of Teigen and her beau donning Santa costumes was featured on a big screen.

But DeGeneres eventually brought the conversation back to Teigen's feet.

"That's great ... look at your feet there," DeGeneres said.

As per her contract, Teigen confirmed they were retouched in the photo.

"You retouch your feet?" DeGeneres asked.

"Absolutely!" Teigen said. "You know how people do their butt and their face? I just go straight foot."

Teigen's fans had the "Cravings: Hungry for More" author's back, assuring Teigen she had nothing to worry about.

"Well, that was quite the feat of courage for her to say that!" one Twitter user wrote.

"She's adorable!" another exclaimed.

"Why don't you like this beautiful pair of feet??" one user asked.