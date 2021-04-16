Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: 'It feels terrible to silence yourself'

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after a brief hiatus.

The model, 35, made her comeback on Friday and admitted it felt "terrible" to be away. Her account has over 13.7 million followers.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote.

"I choose to take the bad with the good!!" Teigen added.

CHRISSY TEIGEN ANNOUNCES SHE'S LEAVING TWITTER: 'TIME FOR ME TO SAY GOODBYE'

She departed the social media platform in late March. "It’s true! [Twitter] no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally."

"It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls," the "Cravings" further noted. "The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she continued. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

Teigen is known on the platform for her quick wit, troll clap backs, and funny observations.