Chris Pratt will only eat what he hunts

Chris Pratt plans to eat a whole lot of meat this year.

The 36-year-old actor is only going to feast on the meat of animals he catches and kills this year.

“I’m going to start a diet I called ‘The Game Plan’ where basically I only eat wild game for a year,” the avid hunter wrote on Instagram. “‘The Game Plan,’ get it? Cause GAME?”

Pratt, who famously slimmed way down to play Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” announced his carnivorous plan in a long and winding 345-word comment, accompanying a picture of him, large knife in hand, cutting up deer meat and vacuum sealing it for storage.

But the former “Parks & Rec” star won’t only be eating meat, assuring fans he plans to still eat a well-balanced diet.

“I mean I’ll also eat veggies and fruit and other stuff too,” he continued. “But for one year I want to eat only the meats that were caught or killed by me or my friends. Total free range organic wild game! The game plan. Join me.”

Actually, the further one delves into the comment, the clearer it becomes that Pratt isn’t that strict about “The Game Plan,” as he also gives himself an opening to “cheat” with things like burgers, sushi and pepperoni.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.