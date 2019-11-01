Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate Halloween with 'Terminator' date night

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger took a trip to the movie theater for Halloween.

The newlywed couple caught a showing of “Terminator: Dark Fate” on Thursday night in Atlanta. The newest installment in the “Terminator” series stars Katherine’s father Arnold in the titular lead role.

Pratt took to Instagram to discuss how “surreal” watching the film alongside Arnold’s daughter was.

“So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat,” Pratt said.

“Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic! I’m calling you Carl now,” he added.

Arnold recently gave his thoughts on Pratt and had nothing but praise for his “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor son-in-law.

"Maybe, we haven't talked about it. But I respect him very much," Schwarzenegger, 72, told Entertainment Tonight. "I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented."

"But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter," he noted, "and that's the most important part."

Katherine, 29, tied the knot with Pratt in June after dating the actor for a year. Still, the “Jingle All the Way” star said he was impressed with the man Pratt, 40, showed himself to be.

"He's just a nice man," Schwarzenegger said of his daughter’s husband. "It's always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life. But if you're not kind and if you're not a real mensch, you know, then you don't have much. He is a real kind person, and he's terrific with her."