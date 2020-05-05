Chris Hemsworth on how leaving his family for work 'got harder and harder': 'You don’t think the kids notice'

Chris Hemsworth is revealing the fire that fuels him to be successful as a performer and, more importantly, as a father.

The 36-year-old actor came clean about his desire to be the best father possible in a new interview with GQ Australia for their May/June cover issue and revealed that it was the direness of his childhood upbringing that motivates him to be the very best at what he does.

"We had grown up with very little money," Hemsworth said. "My parents struggled with bills and financial pressures and I thought if I'm an actor, I can get us out of it, I can take care of my family."

CHRIS HEMSWORTH RECALLS MEETING BRAD PITT: ‘HE WENT TO DO A HANDSHAKE AND I WENT FOR THE HUG’

Hemsworth -- who has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since donning the hammer of Thor, the Norse god of thunder, in 2011 -- has clawed his way to the top of the earnings chart when he became the second-highest-paid actor in 2019.

Sitting comfortably, the “Extraction” star, 36, is now putting more effort into being a family man than ever before to his children -- twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6, and daughter India Rose, 8 -- whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky, 43 -- and for his work as an actor, Hemsworth admits that having to leave his family often takes a toll on him.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH REVEALS NEW QUARANTINE HOBBY: 'I'VE BECOME A BEEKEEPER'

"Every job I'd take, every time I'd go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder," he told the GQ Australia. "For a little while you don't think the kids notice and then you realize they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I'm proud of, but that can also wait.”

"Now what's more important is my kids are at an age I don't want to miss,” he added. “And I'd hate to look back in 20 years and go, 'Right, let's get to work as a parent' and I've missed it all."

Hemsworth and his family are currently holed up at their home in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the “Avengers” actor didn’t shy away from the fact he isn’t quite as adept at homeschooling his children as he is at bringing a screenplay to life, describing the practice of teaching as “a feat in itself.”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON HOMESCHOOLING HIS KIDS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: 'I'M FAILING MISERABLY'

"I get a kick out of it when they actually enjoy my movies. But there's also an equal share of eye-rolls -- I couldn't be less cool in their eyes," he said. "It's nature's way of telling me the truth. You can fall into a false sense of self-importance on a film set, where you feel you're special, so it's good to remind yourself that it's not the case. And kids certainly drive that home."

On Monday, he revealed to the Philadelphia Inquirer that the script for the delayed-yet-still-coming “Thor: Love and Thunder” was nothing short of being “pretty insane.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," he said. "It’s [director] Taika [Waititi] at his most extreme and at his best.”