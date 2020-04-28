Chris Hemsworth says one 'complication' kept wife Elsa Pataky from changing her surname

There's a very specific reason why Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, hasn't taken his last name.

Hemsworth, 36, spoke to the Australian "Kyle and Jackie O" radio show on Sunday, where he revealed that a passport snafu made it difficult for Pataky, 43, to make the change.

"I think that she wanted to, I think she still may," the Marvel star explained. "I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on."

He added: "She might still do it."

Also an actress, Pataky married Hemsworth in 2010, and the pair now share three children: India Rose, 7, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 6.

Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Hemsworth and Pataky's kids have been studying at home, which the "Thor" star has previously said hasn't been terribly productive.

"I'm trying, I'm failing miserably," Hemsworth told Jimmy Kimmel.of helping his kids with schoolwork, though they spend most of their days surfing YouTube.

"It's sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that," he added.

Not to mention, the world of academics has shifted some since Hemsworth was a student himself.

"I was talking to the teacher about it, the adding and subtracting and so on, it's not quite as straightforward now," he admitted to Kimmel, 52. "There's all these new little tricks and so on, which I don't understand. So good luck me teaching my kids."

"I've just relaxed into the idea that they're going to come out of this quarantine [with an] IQ a little under par. A little behind," Hemsworth joked.