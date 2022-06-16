Chris Evans talks ‘Lightyear’ spinoff and replacing Tim Allen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Evans was "very" humbled when he played Buzz Lightyear in the Disney film "Lightyear," which hits theaters on Friday.

The "Captain America" star was a guest on "Good Morning America" on Thursday and discussed voicing the character from the "Toy Story" franchise, which originally was voiced by Tim Allen.

"My younger version would have just been pinching himself," he said. Evans shared that he has been a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animations since he was a child.

The actor admitted that he "certainly studied" Allen on all four of the "Toy Story" films before stepping into this role.

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR RECAST WITH CHRIS EVANS OVER TIM ALLEN, FANS WONDER IF POLITICS ‘HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT’

"Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear," he said. "What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I'd be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role."

Allen, 69, has voiced the astronaut doll character since 1995, and reprised the role for "Toy Story 2," "Toy Story 3," and "Toy Story 4" in addition to a host of other projects.

He continued: "The character in this movie is the human version that the toy is based off of, so it makes sense to have a little bit of overlap, luckily for me. What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable."

‘TOY STORY 4’ STAR TIME ALLEN OPENS UP ABOUT ‘REFLECTIVE’ ESSENCE OF LATEST INSTALLMENT: ‘I GOT CHOKED UP’

The Marvel Universe star is no stranger to playing beloved roles as he's starred as Captain America for nearly nine years. He admitted "it can be a little overwhelming at times" playing such beloved roles.

"I think it's important to remember that the fan base for both these characters has an idea of who the character should be, and you have to acknowledge that," Evans said. "That has to go into the role."

"You can't work on these characters in a vacuum because that fan base is why these movies get made," he continued. "So you have to honor that."

DISNEY, PIXAR'S ‘LIGHTYEAR’ SEES SAME-SEX KISS RESTORED AMID CONTROVERSY WITH QUEER CHARACTER: REPORT

Not everyone is excited about Evans stepping in as the new generation’s Buzz Lightyear. Patricia Heaton spoke out against Disney and stood up for her longtime friend Tim Allen after seeing the new trailer.

"Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen," Heaton wrote on Twitter. "Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

She later attempted to clarify in another tweet that Allen is "the reason" so many people fell in love with the animated tales in the first place.

"Ok, so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimeallen created," she tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?" Heaton added the hashtag: #stupidHollywooddecisions."

Director Angus MacLane explained the character's differences to Vanity Fair earlier this month, and noted Allen's version of Buzz from the '90s was "a little goofier" than the new adaptation.

"In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He's serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: "Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie-star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim's version of the toy in ‘Toy Story.’"

"Lightyear" also stars Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Taika Waititi and Peter Sohn. The animated film hits theaters on Friday.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.