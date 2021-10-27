Buzz Lightyear recast with Chris Evans over Tim Allen, fans wonder if politics 'had something to do with it'

Nearly three decades after first hitting the big screen, Buzz Lightyear will once again be the subject of a Pixar film.

This time around, however, the character will be voiced by Marvel star Chris Evans.

In 1995, comedian Tim Allen voiced the fiction space explorer in toy form for "Toy Story." He'd reprise the role for a number of sequels and short films as well.

In Disney Pixar's "Lightyear," however, Evans will play the man that inspired the toy.

While the difference between the characters themselves is subtle, fans of the films have taken note of the recasting – particularly the political differences between the two actors, with Evans being known for liberal ideals while Allen is among Hollywood's outspoken conservatives.

"So glad Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear. His political beliefs will negatively influence children who watch the film and he sounds like he's 90-years-old anyways," said one Twitter user. "Sorry, not sorry. Chris Evans is the perfect fit."

Rumors have circulated that Allen, now 68, was never considered for the prequel role.

"Tim Allen ain't here cause Political views bad," wrote another after the teaser for "Lightyear" dropped on Wednesday.

Others, however, found distinction enough between the characters to justify the recast.

"Tim Allen is the TOY buzz lightyear and Chris Evans is voicing the man the toy is based off of…why is this becoming a political debate #Lightyear," said a fan.

"The Buzz Lightyear that Tim Allen played was a toy not the actual guy, that was the whole joke of the his character in Toy Story, Chris Evans is paying the actual Buzz Lightyear, so not the same character - not everything is political," insisted another.

The teaser sees the titular astronaut suit up and head into outer space for an all-new adventure.

The clip features very little dialogue from anyone, including Evans. His character is seen saying only one word in the clip: "And."