Patricia Heaton blasts Disney for not casting Tim Allen in 'Lightyear' spinoff: 'Pixar made a HUGE mistake'

Patricia Heaton spoke out against Disney and stood up for her longtime friend Tim Allen after seeing the new trailer for the upcoming "Toy Story" spinoff based on the Buzz Lightyear character, aptly titled "Lightyear."

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star took to Twitter to decry the new movie: "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen."

She added: "Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

Allen, 69, has voiced the astronaut doll character since 1995, and reprised the role for "Toy Story 2," "Toy Story 3," and "Toy Story 4" in addition to a host of other projects. Chris Evans stars as the new Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film.

She later attempted to clarify in another tweet that Allen is "the reason" so many people fell in love with the animated tales in the first place.

"Ok, so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimeallen created," she tweeted.

"Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?" Heaton added the hashtag: #stupidHollywooddecisions."

Director Angus MacLane explained the character's differences to Vanity Fair earlier this month, and noted Tim's version of Buzz from the '90s was "a little goofier" than the new adaptation.

"In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He's serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama."

He added: "Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie-star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim's version of the toy in ‘Toy Story.’"

"Toy Story 3" was one of the most highly anticipated sequels of 2010. The computer-animated movie, which also stars the voices of Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Michael Keaton, earned $1 billion globally at the box office.

"Toy Story 4" also brought in more than $1 billion at the box office in 2019 on a $200 million budget.

Controversy surrounding the film began months ago when a same-sex kiss was reportedly removed from the movie and then added back in again following backlash from Disney's lack of response over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill .

The bill (titled "Parental Rights in Education" or Florida House Bill 1557) bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

The on-screen kiss takes place between Hawthorne, a female lead voiced by Uzo Aduba, and another female character.

Evans responded to critics who say the film’s kissing scene between two female characters pushes a pro-gay agenda.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said during an interview with Reuters Television. "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

"Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good," Evans added.