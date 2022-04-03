Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Actress Estelle Harris, 'Toy Story''s Mrs. Potato Head, dead at 93

Harris passed away from natural causes, her son said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Estelle Harris, the iconic voice behind Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died at 93, her family confirmed.

Harris, who also played mother Estelle Costanza for six years in NBC’s "Seinfeld," passed away from natural causes Saturday evening in Palm Desert, California. Born on April 22, 1928, she was just weeks away from turning 94.

STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 01:  Estelle Harris attends the 2nd annual Borgnine movie star gala honoring actor Joe Mantegna at Sportman's Lodge on February 1, 2014 in Studio City, California.  (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.," son Glen Harris told Deadline in a statement.

"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," the statement continued, per the report.

Estelle Harris working on Queer Duck, a new animated series. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Harris’ success in the acting, film and the commercial business spanned decades, including "Futurama, "The Loony Tunes Show," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "iCarly," "ER," "Kim Possible," "The Proud Family," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Godzilla: The Series," "The Wild Thornberrys," "Hercules," "The Mask," "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Married… with Children," according to the report.

Her success in the commercial business included starring in 25 national TV spots in a single year, Deadline reported.

Actress Estelle Harris attends a screening of Xlrator Media's 'CBGB' at ArcLight Cinemas on October 1, 2013, in Hollywood, California.  (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandson. 

