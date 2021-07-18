Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch with feast in NYC

Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated the launch of their Magnolia Network over the weekend with an elaborate feast in New York City.

The former HGTV stars were in the Big Apple last week to promote the launch of their new lifestyle network, the TV venture they began working on shortly after stepping away from their hit home renovation series, "Fixer Upper" at the height of its popularity in Season 5.

On Sunday, they capped off the launch weekend at The Polo Bar - A Ralph Lauren Restaurant in Manhattan where they shared a photo of themselves dressed in nice clothing while going to town on a plate of burger sliders, fries and some seafood. The hilarious image shows Chip holding a slider to the camera and smirking while Joanna does the same — only instead of a smirk, she’s biting down on a second slider in her other hand.

"There’s no one I'd rather eat an entire platter of sliders with after a dream of a week launching @magnolianetwork. Thank you all for celebrating with us this week!" Joanna captioned the post on Instagram.

The star went on to thank her "amazingly talented & creative team" for getting the network off the ground after some two and a half years in development.

"To all of the storytellers on this network—Thank you for trusting us to share your stories with the world, it is an absolute honor," she added. "We can't wait for you to see what all we’ve been working on the past couple of years."

She concluded her post by noting the release method that the new network, which is partnered with Discovery’s streaming service, will have going forward. Fans of the former "Fixer Upper" series can look forward to new episodes of Magnolia network shows being put up every week with a new show being introduced every month.

In a separate Instagram Post, Joanna described the network as a place full of "inspiring stories" from "risk takers, creators, course changers, dreamers and learners."

Among the "risk takers" is the famous duo themselves, who return to their roots with the spinoff series "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home."