Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate 18 years of marriage in Mexico: 'Thankful'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating a major moment in their marriage.

The longtime couple is on vacation in Mexico enjoying a trip for their 18th wedding anniversary.

Joanna posted a sweet video Tuesday on Instagram of them relaxing while James Taylor's track, "Mexico," played.

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you — happy anniversary @chipgaines," she captioned.

The "Fixer Upper" stars share five kids together: Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 11, and 3-year-old Crew.

The Gaines' recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey on her Super Soul Sunday series about what makes their marriage work.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just beyond a shadow of a doubt quickly say, she grounded me and it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down," Chip told Winfrey.

The renovation expert admitted that he "owes" Joanna for getting him to settle him down and make a life together.

"When I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say looking back is that, 'I owe you my life,' because you settled me down," Chip, 46, shared. "It's almost like a horse that's wild."

Meanwhile, the interior design pro, 42, said, "Chip is always teaching me, 'If you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?' And he also pushes me to do it."

"I'm more operational [and can] click into, like, a robotic mode and just show up and do the thing and forget the why a lot of the times — forget the joy," Joanna explained.