Chip and Joanna Gaines launch virtual classes through Magnolia Network

Now you can learn to be just like Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The "Fixer Upper" stars and creators of the Magnolia brand will be launching their own network in partnership with Discovery+ next month.

When it debuts on July 15, the Magnolia Network will also release nine workshops for Discovery+ subscribers on its new Magnolia app.

The workshops were first announced in February alongside the announcement about the Magnolia Network debut.

However, more details about the courses were released on the Magnolia Network Instagram page on Friday.

"Introducing: Magnolia Workshops!" the Instagram post said. "Experts we trust, teaching subjects and topics we’re passionate about. From food and design, to gardening and the arts, these courses are intentionally created to inspire us to learn something new. Access to all workshops is included on the Magnolia app starting July 15."

According to the pictures in the Instagram post, there will be nine workshops on various topics covering home decor, cooking and baking, gardening and art.

The courses will be led by in-house talent such as Magnolia creative director Hilary Walker, as well as talent from the new Magnolia Network, including Brian Patrick Flynn, the star of "Mind for Design," according to Fast Company.

The website reported that each workshop is made up of several "chapters" and no single lesson will last longer than 22 minutes.

According to Fast Company, Joanna Gaines chose each of the workshop hosts herself.